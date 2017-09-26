Local News
God is not a personal prayer vending machine
I used to pray out my fixed, rigid request list. I considered God to be my personal prayer vending machine. Prayer in; prayer answered.
Peter Claver vs. Immanuel Kant
One of the greatest heroes of the social justice wing of the Church is, quite rightly, the 17th-century “slave of the slaves,” St. Peter Claver. Born in Barcelona, Claver joined the Society of Jesus and was known, even as a young man, as a person of deep intelligence and piety.
Combating racial disparities
Racial disparities continue to persist in American life. As a response, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently instituted a new initiative to fight racism in all its forms.
Yoked, not burdened
Some years ago I developed this little habit when traveling alone: When boarding an airplane or a train, I would ask the Lord to give me the least desirable seat, the one no one else wanted, next to the crying baby, for example. I cannot count how many times I have been seated next to a young mother traveling with a small child.
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Third time lucky? Not for the Lego screen franchise, alas.
Mercy can scandalize those who don’t see their own sin, pope says
Celebrating the feast of St. Matthew, the anniversary of the day when as a 17-year-old he said he was overwhelmed by God’s mercy, Pope Francis said it was interesting how many Catholics today seem to be scandalized when God shows mercy to someone.
St. Gianna’s daughter, abortion survivor among October pro-life speakers
Dr. Gianna Emanuela Molla, St. Gianna Molla’s daughter, is among speakers who will be presenting at pro-life events in the Twin Cities in October, Respect Life Month.
All in good time: Liturgy document unlikely to bring quick changes
The shouts of joy and cries of despair that greeted Pope Francis’ recent changes to canon law regarding liturgical texts appear to be exaggerated.
Pope says church was late fighting abuse, promises ‘zero tolerance’
Pope Francis has endorsed an approach of “zero tolerance” toward all members of the church guilty of sexually abusing minors or vulnerable adults.
