Local News

Switching sexes? Transgender ideology and the Church

Switching sexes? Transgender ideology and the Church

Medicaid, opioid addiction and transgender issues explored at health care symposium

Medicaid, opioid addiction and transgender issues explored at health care symposium

Elevating conversation: Catholics engage in dialogue on race, religion

Elevating conversation: Catholics engage in dialogue on race, religion

St. Croix Valley pregnancy center marks 30 years, moves to new location

St. Croix Valley pregnancy center marks 30 years, moves to new location

Retiree deepens prayer life, offers spiritual direction

Retiree deepens prayer life, offers spiritual direction

App, booklet aim to connect football, character

App, booklet aim to connect football, character

U.S. & World News

Bishops’ requests on repeal bill go for naught as effort collapses

Bishops’ requests on repeal bill go for naught as effort collapses

German bishops urge calm after anti-immigrant party gains in election

German bishops urge calm after anti-immigrant party gains in election

Supreme Court cancels travel ban hearing as new restrictions announced

Supreme Court cancels travel ban hearing as new restrictions announced

In martyr’s ministry, the Gospel of Jesus ‘trumped evil,’ says priest

In martyr’s ministry, the Gospel of Jesus ‘trumped evil,’ says priest

Martyred priest ‘always served those most in need,’ says Guatemalan

Martyred priest ‘always served those most in need,’ says Guatemalan

Mexicans respond to quake with generosity, concern about politicians

Mexicans respond to quake with generosity, concern about politicians

Other Recent Articles

God is not a personal prayer vending machine

God is not a personal prayer vending machine

| Nell O’Leary Alt | September 26, 2017 | 0 Comments

I used to pray out my fixed, rigid request list. I considered God to be my personal prayer vending machine. Prayer in; prayer answered.

Continue Reading

Peter Claver vs. Immanuel Kant

Peter Claver vs. Immanuel Kant

| Bishop Robert Barron | September 26, 2017 | 0 Comments

One of the greatest heroes of the social justice wing of the Church is, quite rightly, the 17th-century “slave of the slaves,” St. Peter Claver. Born in Barcelona, Claver joined the Society of Jesus and was known, even as a young man, as a person of deep intelligence and piety.

Continue Reading

Combating racial disparities

Combating racial disparities

| Jason Adkins | September 26, 2017 | 0 Comments

Racial disparities continue to persist in American life. As a response, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently instituted a new initiative to fight racism in all its forms.

Continue Reading

Yoked, not burdened

Yoked, not burdened

| Liz Kelly | September 26, 2017 | 0 Comments

Some years ago I developed this little habit when traveling alone: When boarding an airplane or a train, I would ask the Lord to give me the least desirable seat, the one no one else wanted, next to the crying baby, for example. I cannot count how many times I have been seated next to a young mother traveling with a small child.

Continue Reading

The Lego Ninjago Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie

| September 22, 2017 | 0 Comments

Third time lucky? Not for the Lego screen franchise, alas.

Continue Reading

Mercy can scandalize those who don’t see their own sin, pope says

Mercy can scandalize those who don’t see their own sin, pope says

| Cindy Wooden | September 21, 2017 | 1 Comment

Celebrating the feast of St. Matthew, the anniversary of the day when as a 17-year-old he said he was overwhelmed by God’s mercy, Pope Francis said it was interesting how many Catholics today seem to be scandalized when God shows mercy to someone.

Continue Reading

St. Gianna’s daughter, abortion survivor among October pro-life speakers

St. Gianna’s daughter, abortion survivor among October pro-life speakers

| September 21, 2017 | 0 Comments

Dr. Gianna Emanuela Molla, St. Gianna Molla’s daughter, is among speakers who will be presenting at pro-life events in the Twin Cities in October, Respect Life Month.

Continue Reading

All in good time: Liturgy document unlikely to bring quick changes

All in good time: Liturgy document unlikely to bring quick changes

| Cindy Wooden | September 21, 2017 | 1 Comment

The shouts of joy and cries of despair that greeted Pope Francis’ recent changes to canon law regarding liturgical texts appear to be exaggerated.

Continue Reading

Pope says church was late fighting abuse, promises ‘zero tolerance’

Pope says church was late fighting abuse, promises ‘zero tolerance’

| Carol Glatz | September 21, 2017 | 5 Comments

Pope Francis has endorsed an approach of “zero tolerance” toward all members of the church guilty of sexually abusing minors or vulnerable adults.

Continue Reading